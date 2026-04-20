Massive Fire Breaks Out At Namkeen Warehouse In Chhatarpur; Stock Loss Worth ₹60–70 Lakh

Massive Fire Breaks Out At Namkeen Warehouse In Chhatarpur; Causes Loss Of ₹60–70 lakh |

Chhatarpur (Madhya Pradesh): A massive fire broke out on Sunday night at a Namkeen warehouse in Madhya Pradesh's Chhatarpur, causing losses of Rs 60-70 lakhs, and the entire warehouse was engulfed in blaze.

The incident happened in the Namkeen warehouse behind the Lakshmi Temple in Firangi Pachhad, under the City Kotwali police station area of Chhatarpur city.

According to information, this warehouse belongs to Rakesh Namdev, Santosh Namdev and Ashok Namdev said that a huge quantity of namkeen and other materials were burnt to ashes in the fire, causing a loss of Rs 60 to 70 lakh. They expressed their anger at the administration's negligence..

Following the incident, panic gripped the area. Locals began trying to extinguish the fire on their own and struggled for a long time without resources. Residents allege that despite informing the fire brigade, no vehicle arrived at the scene for nearly an hour.

#WATCH | Massive Fire Engulfs Namkeen Snacks Warehouse In Chhatarpur; Causes Loss Of ₹60–70 Lakh #MPNews #MadhyaPradesh pic.twitter.com/7Um0IN0z3M — Free Press Madhya Pradesh (@FreePressMP) April 20, 2026

During the incident, neither any responsible administrative officer reached the spot nor any public representative was seen. This caused huge anger among the local people. People say that this is not the first time that the fire brigade's delay has increased losses; similar incidents have occurred before.

The incident has once again raised questions about the preparedness of the municipality and the administration. Residents have demanded improved firefighting systems and action against those responsible.

After the incident, the local police reached the spot, registered a case and said the incident was suspected of being a short circuit.

The exact cause of the fire is still unknown and under investigation.

Fire Breaks Out At Scrap Book Shop In Jabalpur; 7 Firefighters Deployed

A similar case was reported, a major fire broke out in a scrap book shop of Madhya Pradesh’s Jabalpur, engulfing 3 - 4 nearby shops, as reported on Sunday.

According to information, the incident occurred in Gurandi Bazaar, located in the Belbagh police area.