Horrific! Iron Rod Pierces Through Teen's Jaw After He Falls On Boundary Wall In MP’s Khargone; Locals Cut It To Save Him -- VIDEO

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): A 17-year-old boy was seriously injured after an iron angle pierced through his jaw while he was playing near a boundary wall in Khargone on Thursday.

The iron angle pierced through the boy’s jaw and came out from the other side of his mouth.

A video of the incident has also surfaced from the spot. In the video, local people can be seen carefully trying to help the boy while he stands quietly. No blood is visible in the footage, and the teenager is neither crying nor appearing to be in severe pain despite the dangerous injury.

Residents gathered around him and tried to handle the situation calmly. They can be seen trying to free him from the pierced rod, and ended up cutting the road instead.

Watch the video below :

मध्य प्रदेश – बड़वाह (खरगोन) : खेलते समय संतुलन बिगड़ने से 17 वर्षीय छात्र बाउंड्री वॉल के नुकीले आयरन एंगल पर गिर पड़ा। एंगल उसके जबड़े में घुसकर मुंह के दूसरी तरफ से बाहर निकल आया। स्थानीय लोगों ने कटर से लोहा काटकर उसे अस्पताल पहुंचाया। इंदौर में सर्जरी के बाद लोहा सफलतापूर्वक… pic.twitter.com/pjow7qSj5e — Mayank Verma 🇮🇳 (@imayankindian) May 20, 2026

How did he got trapped?

According to local residents, the teenager was playing when he suddenly lost his balance and fell onto the sharp iron angle fixed on a boundary wall. The pointed iron rod went through his jaw, leaving people around in shock. Despite the serious injury, the boy remained conscious.

As the long iron angle could not be removed at the spot, locals used an aari (cutter machine) to cut the rod into pieces so the boy could be safely shifted to hospital. After cutting the iron, people rushed him for treatment.

Doctors later referred him to Indore for advanced treatment. After surgery, doctors successfully removed the iron angle from his jaw. Officials said the teenager is now out of danger and recovering.

The incident has left residents shocked, with many calling it a miraculous escape. People in the area praised the quick response of locals, saying their timely help and calm handling of the situation played an important role in saving the boy’s life.