Bank Employee Booked For Duping Woman & Her Brother-In-Law Of ₹9.74 Lakh In Indore | Representative Image

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): A bank employee was booked for allegedly defrauding a woman and her brother-in-law of Rs 9,74,066 under the pretext of updating bank details and opening new accounts under Rajendra Nagar police station limits.

The accused allegedly used unauthorized transactions and fraudulently issued ATM cards to siphon off the money.

According to the police, the complainant, Dropati Bai, a resident of Bijalpur lodged a complaint stating that she holds an account with a bank in Bijalpur. On September 16, 2025, a bank employee identified as Vishnu Sharma visited her residence.

Sharma claimed he needed to link her bank account with her government identification card. Trusting the employee, the complainant complied with the process. However, Sharma allegedly used the opportunity to fraudulently obtain an One-Time Password (OTP) from her phone.

Using the OTP, Sharma executed an unauthorized Immediate Payment Service (IMPS) transfer Rs 4,85,000 from her account into the bank account of an individual named Bhupendra Singh.

Brother-in-law targeted via fraudulent atm

The fraud came to light further when Dropati Bai s brother-in-law, Satyanarayan, who runs a shop in Bijalpur, discovered that he had been similarly targeted.

Satyanarayan had previously opened an account with the same bank branch through Vishnu Sharma, who had visited his shop for the onboarding process. The complainant alleged that after opening the account, Sharma fraudulently applied for and intercepted an ATM card linked to Satyanarayan s account without his knowledge or consent.

Between August 3, 2025, and August 14, 2025, the accused allegedly used the unauthorized ATM card to withdraw a total of Rs 4,89,066 from Satyanarayan's account in multiple transcations.

The victims realized they had been cheated after noticing the massive unauthorized debits and confronting the bank management, following which they approached the police station.

The police have registered a case against the accused under sections 318(4) and 316(5) of the BNS and further investigation is underway.