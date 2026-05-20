Twisha Sharma Dowry Death Case: Bhopal Police Urge Family To Claim Body Amid Decomposition Risk

A fresh complication has emerged in the alleged dowry death case of 33-year-old Twisha Sharma, with Bhopal Police urging her family to take custody of her body amid concerns that it could begin decomposing while they await approval for a second post-mortem examination.

Authorities say AIIMS Bhopal lacks the ultra-low temperature storage needed to preserve the body for an extended period, raising urgency in a case already marked by allegations of dowry harassment, suspicious injuries, and demands for an independent investigation.

Police Warn Body Cannot Be Preserved Much Longer

In a letter addressed to Twisha’s father, Navnidhi Sharma, the Station House Officer (SHO) of Katara Hills police station said the body has been stored at minus 4 degrees Celsius since the initial post-mortem on May 13.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

However, AIIMS Bhopal reportedly informed police on May 18 that preventing decomposition would ideally require storage at minus 80 degrees Celsius, a facility unavailable at the hospital.

“We have no objection to conducting a second post-mortem, but since the body has been lying in the mortuary for a prolonged period, there is a strong possibility of decomposition. We humbly request the family to take custody of the body,” the police letter stated.

Family Seeks Second Autopsy, Questions Initial Findings

Twisha’s family has approached the court seeking permission for a second post-mortem, saying they have serious doubts about the findings of the first autopsy.

Her father has accused authorities of allowing delays that could compromise evidence.

“Our primary demand is that a second post-mortem must be conducted as soon as possible. They want the body to decompose and delay the process, hoping we will lose hope and leave,” he said.

The family is also demanding that the investigation be transferred outside Madhya Pradesh and monitored independently under the supervision of the Supreme Court or the Chief Justice of India.

Autopsy Says Death Was Due to Hanging

According to the AIIMS Bhopal post-mortem report, Twisha died due to “antemortem hanging by ligature”, indicating suicide by hanging while she was alive.

She was reportedly found hanging from a gymnastic ring rope or a nylon belt, according to police on the terrace of her Bhopal home on the night of May 12. She was declared dead shortly after midnight on May 13.

Doctors documented a double reddish ligature mark around the upper part of her neck, along with signs of asphyxia including facial congestion, bluish fingernails, and hemorrhaging in one eye.

Multiple Injuries Raise Questions

Despite the suicide conclusion, the autopsy also recorded several antemortem blunt-force injuries, including:

Abrasions on the left side of the neck

Bruises on the left upper arm and forearm

Injuries on the right wrist and ring finger

A bruise beneath the scalp on the left side of the head

The injuries were classified as simple and non-fatal, but Twisha’s family says they point to physical abuse and support their allegations of harassment.

Another key issue is that the alleged ligature material was not presented to forensic doctors during the autopsy, preventing scientific matching between the neck marks and the object allegedly used.

Dowry Harassment Case Registered, Husband Absconding

Twisha Sharma, a Noida resident, had married Bhopal-based Samarth Singh in December 2025.

Following her death, her family accused her husband and in-laws of mental torture and dowry harassment. Police have registered a case against her husband and mother-in-law, retired judge Giribala Singh, under dowry-related provisions and the Dowry Prohibition Act.

A Special Investigation Team (SIT) has been formed to investigate the case. Twisha’s husband is reportedly absconding.

Fight for Justice Now a Race Against Time

As the family continues its legal battle for a second autopsy and a wider probe, the condition of Twisha’s body has become a pressing concern.

With decomposition threatening to compromise crucial forensic evidence, the case has turned into a race against time one that her family says could determine whether the full truth behind her death is ever uncovered.