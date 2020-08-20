Home, but not alone: Many Indoreans prefer to stay at home & fight corona

Indore: While the cases of COVID-19 have been increasing swiftly, experts believe that intensity of virus has been decreased and most of the patients are even getting rid of the disease by taking medication at home.
A similar case has come to the fore when an 80-year-old woman, resident of Bhopal, kept in home isolation after being tested positive was relieved from the same. Moreover, she was treated with homeopathy medicines during the 14 days treatment at home.
Member of Scientific Advisory Committee in AYUSH Ministry Dr AK Dwivedi said that eight members of the patient Vimala Dubey were tested positive. “I asked them to get admitted to hospital but they refused after which I sent medicine to Dubey and her family and maintained contact for 14 days through video calling and phone. She was already having various diseases include diabetes and hypertension due to which her oxygen saturation level dropped but she gave fight to disease and win over it,” Dr Dwivedi added.
He has also provided immunity booster medicines to city cops and handed it over to DIG Harinarayanchari Mishra.
’Arsenic Album-30 is safer than water’
Large number of people claimed that due to having semi metal arsenic in it, homeopathy medicines are not safe but Dr Dwivedi claimed that these medicines are safer than the water. “We have gone through a test and found that content of arsenic in the medicine is even less than its content in water,” he added.
86-year-old man and 4-month-old baby relieved from home isolation
Beating all odds, an 86-year-old man and a 4-month old baby win over deadly COVID-19 and relieved from home isolation.
“The 86-year-old man didn’t have any symptoms and not had any comorbid conditions due to which he was kept in home isolation. After being continuously monitoring him for 10 days, he relieved successfully,” coordinator of home isolation team Dr Mahesh Kachhariya said.
He added that a 4-month old baby was also relieved as he was tested positive with his mother and was kept in home isolation on having no symptoms.
