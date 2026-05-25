Indore's Holkar Science College Attracts 8 First-Time Recruiters In 2025-26 Placement Season |

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): The Placement Cell of Government Holkar Science College witnessed an active placement season in 2025-26 by organising several placement drives for students from different academic streams.

These drives were conducted to improve industry-academia interaction and provide better job opportunities to students.

The companies

The placement activities started with a recruitment drive by Concentrix, in which 16 students took part.

Later, Endo Pharma organised a placement drive for MSc students from the Microbiology and Chemistry departments. Around 60 students participated in the drive, out of which 4 students were selected.

Another placement drive was conducted by Shivani Detergent Pvt Ltd. The company received 104 online registrations from students, and two students secured placements through the process.

SRF Pvt Ltd also organised a recruitment drive for final-year BSc Chemistry students. A total of 34 students registered for the drive, while the results are still awaited.

A joint placement drive was conducted by Piramal Pharmaceutical and Endo Pharma for final-year MSc students of Biochemistry, Microbiology and Biotechnology. The drive received 116 registrations from interested candidates.

Meanwhile, SRIGORACK Technologies Pvt Ltd saw participation from 64 students, of whom 25 students were shortlisted during the recruitment process.

The Azim Premji Foundation also conducted a computer-based test for MSc Microbiology students. Around 54 students appeared in the examination, and four students were selected as Associate Resource Persons.

IPCA Pharmaceutical Pvt Ltd conducted a drive involving 74 students and selected two candidates.

Vidhya Tech Private Limited and CloudLIMS also organised placement drives, while Ocean Network Express (ONE) selected four students from 15 participants.

Placement Cell in-charge Dr Sanjay Vyas of Government Holkar Science College said students are trained rigorously and guided by faculty members to ensure they are industry-ready.

We leave no stone unturned in preparing our students, from mock interviews to personality development sessions. The faculty stands by them at every step, he said.

Upcoming companies

Upcoming placement drives by Ajanta Pharma, Lupin, Sun Pharma, Piramal Pharma, Rankers International School, SpeEdLabs, Technologies EdTech Company and Vizhev8 HR Services are either under way or scheduled for the coming months.