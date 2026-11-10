Hindu Outfit Members Assault Shopkeepers Over Selling Firecrackers Featuring Deities In MP’s Dewas | VIDEO

Hindu Shopkeepers Allegedly Assaulted Over Firecrackers Featuring Deities By Hindu Organisation Members In MP’s Dewas | FP Photo

Dewas (Madhya Pradesh): A controversy erupted at a firecracker market near Rasoolpur in Dewas after members of a Hindu organisation allegedly confronted and assaulted shopkeepers over the sale of crackers featuring images of Hindu deities. The incident sparked debate over religious sentiments and the conduct of activists, particularly after a shopkeeper was heard telling the group, "We are Hindus too," while assuring them that such firecrackers would not be sold again.

According to reports, members of the Hindu organisation approached firecracker sellers after allegedly finding products carrying pictures of Hindu gods and goddesses. The activists reportedly objected to the sale of such crackers, claiming that their use could hurt religious sentiments.

The confrontation soon escalated into a heated argument between the activists and shopkeepers. Allegations of physical assault also surfaced, raising questions about the manner in which the group attempted to enforce its objections.

During the confrontation, one shopkeeper reportedly tried to pacify the activists by explaining that the sellers were Hindus themselves and had no intention of hurting anyone's religious beliefs.

"We are Hindus too," the shopkeeper was heard saying, assuring the group that the shop would not sell firecrackers displaying images of deities in the future.

The incident has triggered discussion over whether religious objections should be addressed through dialogue and lawful complaints rather than confrontation or alleged violence.

The reported assault has also raised concerns about the safety of traders operating in local markets during festive occasions.

However, details regarding police complaints, injuries or action against those involved remain unconfirmed. The circumstances surrounding the confrontation and allegations of assault require further verification.