Diwali Horror In Indore As Restaurateur Allegedly Kills Wife With Knife, Dies By Suicide In Rau Over Suspected Affair | Representative image

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): A 40-year-old restaurant owner allegedly killed his wife by stabbing her in the neck before committing suicide by hanging himself at their rented house in Sai Vihar Colony in Rau area on Diwali.

Police said on Monday that a dispute over his wife's suspected extramarital affair may have triggered the incident.

Rau police station in-charge Rajpal Singh Rathore identified the deceased as Pawan Soni (40) and his wife Varsha (35). The couple hailed from Mungawali in Ashoknagar district and Bina in Sagar district.

Police said Varsha was allegedly having an affair with a man named Faizan. Rathore said her mobile phone was locked and action would be taken against Faizan if evidence of his involvement emerged.

The couple's 15-year-old son and seven-year-old daughter were playing in a garden when the incident occurred. Returning around 4 pm, they found the door locked from inside. Looking through a window, they saw their father hanging and alerted police.

Son claims mother wanted to separate them

Pawan ran a paratha restaurant and lived with his family. His son Pushpendra claimed his parents frequently argued over Faizan, who allegedly visited their house when Pawan and the children were away. Pushpendra also alleged that his mother harassed them and wanted them to leave the house.

Affair began after welding work

Sources said Pawan had called Faizan for welding work at his house around two to three months ago. Faizan allegedly developed a relationship with Varsha after they began talking. Their alleged relationship sparked frequent arguments between the couple. Faizan reportedly threatened Pawan several times.

Husband claimed to have recordings

Pawan reportedly told friends on Saturday that Faizan had influenced his wife against him. He feared Varsha and Faizan were planning to kill him and his children after Diwali. Pawan claimed to possess recordings of their conversations.

Tried to strangle wife before stabbing her

Preliminary investigations revealed that Pawan allegedly first tried to strangle Varsha with an iron chain. When she survived, he stabbed her in the neck with a knife, killing her, before hanging himself.

During Monday's autopsy, none of Varsha's family members came to collect her body. Pawan's family took custody of both bodies and took the children with them.

DIWALI NIGHT MURDER

Youth stabbed to death for staring at group; five suspects detained

An 18-year-old youth was stabbed to death allegedly for staring at a group in Khajrana police station area on Diwali night. Police detained five suspects, including three minors, within hours and launched an investigation.

Khajrana police station in-charge KP Yadav identified the deceased as Rizwan (18), a Taj Nagar resident. Suspects Tausif and Sahil, residents of Jalla Colony, and three minors were allegedly roaming Taj Nagar and nearby areas on motorcycles, brandishing knives. They allegedly accused Rizwan of staring at them and stabbed him.

His family rushed him to a private hospital, where he died during treatment. Locals claimed the group had earlier fought with other youths and might have mistaken Rizwan for a rival.