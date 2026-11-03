Himachal Pradesh Road Accident: Tempo Traveller Carrying Indore Students Overturns In Koksar, 7 Injured | Video

Himachal Pradesh Road Accident: Tempo Traveller Carrying Indore Students Overturns In Koksar, 7 Injured | Watch Video |

Indore Students Accident In Himachal Pradesh: A road accident involving students from Indore, Madhya Pradesh, was reported in the Koksar area of Himachal Pradesh's Lahaul and Spiti district. A Tempo Traveller carrying school students and their teacher lost control and overturned after veering off the road.

The group had arrived from Indore for an educational and sightseeing tour. There were 11 students, one teacher and the driver in the vehicle. Seven students and the teacher sustained injuries. Fortunately, no one lost their life in the accident.

Tempo Traveller Overturns While Travelling Towards Atal Tunnel

According to the information, the Koksar police outpost received information about the tempo traveller accident near the Garg & Garg plant.

The vehicle, bearing Himachal Pradesh registration number, was travelling from Manali towards the Atal Tunnel via Koksar. The group had visited Rohtang Pass before starting the journey.

During the journey, the driver reportedly lost control, causing the vehicle to veer off the road and overturn. A technical fault or loss of balance is suspected to have caused the accident. The exact reason is yet to be established.

हिमाचल प्रदेश के लाहौल-स्पीति में बड़ा सड़क हादसा, बच्चों से भरा वाहन गहरी खाई में गिरा, 7 छात्र और शिक्षक घायल, सभी की जान सुरक्षित।#HimachalPradesh #LahaulSpiti #RoadAccident #Indore #BreakingNews #AccidentNews #Bharat9 https://t.co/IjpkhlDgBe — Bharat 9 (@Bharat9tv) November 3, 2026

Seven Indore Students Injured, Rescue Operation Conducted

After receiving information, the Koksar police rescue team immediately reached the accident site. With the help of local residents, the police rescued all the students and the teacher.

The injured were shifted to the Primary Health Centre (PHC) in Sissu and the Civil Hospital in Manali for treatment. Medical examinations were also conducted for all the injured under the medico-legal procedure (MLC).

The Indore students injured in Himachal Pradesh are currently receiving medical care. No fatalities were reported.

Police Begin Investigation

Following the Koksar road accident, the police took the vehicle into custody and started an investigation to determine the cause.

Assistant Sub-Inspector (ASI) Shyam Lal, in-charge of the Koksar police outpost, inspected the accident site. Police are also completing the necessary legal formalities.