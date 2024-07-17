Hilarious! Thief Falls Asleep Near Deity After Stealing Valuables At Madhya Pradesh Temple; Caught Red-Handed Next Morning

Hilarious! After Committing Theft, Thief Fell Asleep Inside Temple; Caught Red-Handed Next Morning |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Thefts in temples make headlines very often, however, this time it took an hilarious turn! A gang barged in a temple at Madhya Pradesh’s Shajapur on Tuesday night. They looted whatever little valuables and money they could find in the donation box. While all the masked men left, one of them dozed off in the temple itself and had a goodnight sleep. The next morning, the thief was caught sleeping peacefully on a mattress, right next to the deity.

According to information, the man is a resident of Siliguri and he came to Shajapur along with three companions to loot the temple. The temple’s priest Manoj Rathore said that the thieves broke the lock on the main gate to enter the temple. They searched for valuable items but could not find much.

Companions fled the spot after theft

After collecting all the valuables they could, other thieves managed to escape but one of them suddenly felt sleepy and dozed off on a mattress. Next morning, he was caught by the devotees visiting the temple for prayers.



As soon as the thief was caught, the devotees informed the temple priest and police. They also tied the thief’s feet and took him to the Kotwali police station. At present, the thief is being interrogated.

Thief Claims to Be from Siliguri

Upon questioning by locals, the thief revealed that he was from Siliguri. He confessed that he had come to commit the theft with three accomplices. While the others fled, he remained behind and fell asleep in the temple.

The police are now investigating the incident based on the details provided by the thief and the temple priest.