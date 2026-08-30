Health Officer Rapes 28-Year-Old Colleague At Knife Point In Indore, Booked | Representative Image

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): A health officer was booked for allegedly raping a 28-year-old woman colleague at a community health centre in Madhya Pradesh’s Indore and threatening to kill her and her family, police said.

The suspect, identified as Sohel, is posted as a health officer at the Arogyam Community Health Centre. The woman also works at the same facility. The alleged incident took place on Saturday, Aug 29.

According to the complainant, Sohel had allegedly been pressuring her for several days and threatening to harm her and her family. She claimed that she remained silent because she was afraid of him.

The woman told police that she reached the health centre on Saturday morning. Sohel allegedly asked her to accompany him to the upper floor for a visit, but she initially refused.

The suspect allegedly told her that they had been working together for several years and questioned why she did not trust him. He also allegedly threatened to complain about her to senior officials, following which she went upstairs with him.

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Suspect allegedly threatened woman with knife

According to the complaint, Sohel locked the room from inside after they reached the upper floor. He allegedly covered the woman’s mouth, pushed her to the ground and placed a knife against her neck.

The woman alleged that he then raped her and threatened to kill her and later her family if she disclosed the incident to anyone.

After the alleged assault, Sohel left the centre. The woman informed her family about the incident, and they accompanied her to the police station.

Based on her complaint, police registered an FIR against Sohel on Saturday night. The suspect has been absconding since the incident, and efforts are underway to trace him.

Police said they are verifying the woman’s allegations and examining the crime scene and other evidence linked to the case.

Further investigation is underway.