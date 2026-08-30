Accused In ₹70-Crore MD Drug Case Arrested After 5 Years On The Run By Indore Crime Branch | FP photo

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): City Crime Branch arrested Akran Khan, wanted in a high-profile 2021 case involving 70 kg of mephedrone (MD) worth around Rs 70 crore. Police had also seized Rs 13.03 lakh in cash in the case.

According to DCP (Crime) Rajesh Kumar Tripathi, the case dates back to Jan 6, 2021, when the Crime Branch arrested several accused during an illegal MD drug deal on Sanawadiya Road.

A total of 70 kg of mephedrone and Rs 13.03 lakh in cash were seized. A case was registered under various sections of the NDPS Act, IPC and IT Act.

Khan, a resident of Panchsheel Nagar in Nashik, Maharashtra, had been wanted since then. He works in the scrap business. The Crime Branch finally arrested him after efforts to trace him.

Police are questioning Khan about his alleged role, the source of the drugs, suppliers, financial transactions and others linked to the network. Police said he also has a criminal case registered against him in Maharashtra.

Tripathi said the arrest was part of Indore Police's continued action against drug trafficking.

Tripathi said that in 2026, the City Crime Branch has registered 62 cases under the NDPS Act and arrested 129 accused.

Police seized 2.958 kg of MD, 28.338 kg of ganja, 500 kg of bhang, 268.58 grams of brown sugar and 10 grams of cocaine. Drugs and vehicles worth around Rs 3.57 crore were seized in these cases.