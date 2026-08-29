Indore Guard Slapped, Threatened And Then Mowed Down After Argument, Youth And Female Friend Held | FP photo

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Lasudia police arrested a youth and his female friend for deliberately mowing down a security guard following a heated argument at La Exotica Colony near Bypass.

The duo allegedly killed him by intentionally ramming their car into him on Wednesday night.The duo was arrested from a bus stop near Best Price on the Bypass as they attempted to leave Indore.

According to the police, the deceased was identified as Dharmendra Malviya, who worked as a security guard at the colony and lived on the premises with his family.

The victim's brother, Durgesh Malviya, told police that the incident occurred around 10 pm when a speeding car approached the gate of La Exotica Colony.

When Dharmendra asked the driver why he was driving recklessly, an argument broke out.

The suspect stepped out of the car and slapped Dharmendra. As Durgesh began recording the altercation on his phone, the driver threatened them and identified himself as a resident of Arandia.

After the colony owner advised them over the phone to let the matter go for the night, the family allowed the vehicle to leave.

However, the driver returned moments later, sped toward Dharmendra and his wife Jyoti with the intention to kill them, and hit them both before fleeing the scene.

Dharmendra was rushed to a nearby hospital, where doctors declared him dead on arrival. Police registered a case against the suspects under sections 103(1) and 3(5) of the BNS and started a search for them.

The suspects have been identified as Raja Kumawat (30) of Arandia and his female friend Shalini alias Sejal Tiwari (26), resident of Manglia. The police also seized the unnumbered car used in the crime. Further investigation is underway.

Farmer duped of Rs 1.59 lakh by cyber fraudster

A 63-year-old farmer was duped of over Rs 1.59 lakh in a series of unauthorised online transactions in the Sanwer police station area.

The victim, Vishnu Patel, a resident of village Brahman Khedi, said he does not have an ATM card or use UPI services like Google Pay or PhonePe. On Aug 22, he noticed multiple debit alert SMS messages from his bank on his phone over a few days.

According to the complaint, the cyber fraudster illegally accessed his bank account and siphoned off a total of Rs 4,29,944 in multiple transactions between Aug 18 and Aug 21. The suspect used the stolen funds to make unauthorised online purchases.

After learning of the fraud, Patel quickly filed a complaint on the National Cyber Crime Reporting Portal (NCRP).

Thanks to quick action, several shopping orders were cancelled, and refunds totalling Rs 2,70,226 were credited to his account in stages between Aug 19 and Aug 26.

However, the fraudster still managed to take Rs 1,59,718. Police have registered a case under sections 318(4) and 319(2) of the BNS, as well as Section 66D of the IT Act. The investigation is ongoing.