Ex-Crime Branch Inspector, 3 Others Booked For Demanding ₹1.2 Lakh Bribe To Protect Youth From Action In Indore

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Lokayukta Police have booked four people, including a former Crime Branch inspector, over an alleged ₹1.20 lakh bribe demand to release a youth and prevent action against him in Madhya Pradesh's Indore.

The incident location Office of the Police Crime Branch, Regal Square, Indore.

According to the report, the accused have been identified as former Crime Branch inspector Sujit Srivastava, private driver Abhay Singh, then Crime Branch constable Vikas Sendhav and private person Deepak Patel.

The complaint was filed on 02.04.2026 by complainant Preeti Hazari of Tulsi Nagar, who alleged that her son, Pranjal Hazari, had been called to the Crime Branch office in connection with a complaint.

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Following the complaint, the accused officer allegedly demanded ₹1.20 lakh for not taking action against her son and securing his release.

Of this, ₹50,800 was allegedly paid on 20.03.2026, while the remaining ₹70,000 was allegedly received in cash the following day.

During the complaint verification, the veracity of the complaint was examined by studying the technical evidence available. After the complaint was found true, on Monday, 24.08.2026.

The accused: 1. Mr Sujit Srivastava, then Inspector, Crime Branch, Indore, 2. Mr Abhay Singh, Indore, 3. Mr Vikas Sendhav, then Constable, Crime Branch, Indore and 4. Mr Deepak Patel, private person.

A crime has been registered against an Indore resident under Section 7 Prevention of Corruption Amendment Act 2018 and 61 (2) BNS 2023 and taken up for investigation.

Lokayukta Appeal

Lokayukta organization is continuously taking action against corruption. There is an appeal to the general public that if any officer/employee in the Indore Range demands a bribe, they can contact Lokayukta Police Indore.