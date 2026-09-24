Health Check-Up And Nutrition Counselling Camps Held In Baiga Villages Of MP’s Dindori

Health Camps Screen 132 People In Baiga Villages Of MP’s Dindori | FP photo

Dindori (Madhya Pradesh): Health check-up and nutrition counselling camps were organised in Baiga-dominated forest villages of Pondi, Ishwarpur Bangwar and Vakili Tola Jhamul under the Seva Sankalp Abhiyan on Wednesday.

The camps were conducted under the guidance of collector Anju Pawan Bhadauria and District Programme Officer Shyam Singaur to extend health and nutrition services to families living in remote areas.

Health check-ups were conducted for 132 beneficiaries, including 15 pregnant women, 12 lactating mothers, 34 children and 26 women and adolescent girls.

Beneficiaries were counselled on balanced nutrition, hygiene, maternal and child health and the importance of regular medical check-ups.

Officials also provided information about government welfare schemes and available health and nutrition services. As many as 148 families in the three villages are currently benefiting from the Aahar Anudan Yojana.

Field staff from the Health and Women and Child Development departments participated in the camps and assisted eligible families.