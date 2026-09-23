MP Education Minister Congratulates Bhopal's Sagar Public Student Nandika Gupta For Scoring Perfect 500 After Re-Evaluation In Class 10 Board Exam

Bhopal Student Nandika Gupta Scores Perfect 500 After Re-Evaluation In Class 10 Board Exam |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Bhopal Class 10 student Nandika Gupta has achieved a perfect score of 500 out of 500 marks in the board examination after re-evaluation, becoming one of the top performers at the national level. The Sagar Public School, Saket Nagar, student secured the milestone after gaining two additional marks in English and Science following a review of her answer sheets.

Education Minister Congratulates Nandika

Madhya Pradesh School Education Minister Uday Pratap Singh met Nandika and congratulated her on the achievement. He praised her hard work, discipline and dedication, and encouraged her to continue learning and improving.

The minister said students should continue their learning journey after achieving success and keep working towards their goals.

Teachers Play Key Role in Student Growth

During the interaction, Singh highlighted the importance of teachers in shaping students’ knowledge and personality. He said teachers do more than complete the syllabus; they help students develop thinking, understanding and problem-solving skills.

He also said schools play a major role in building strong concepts, while coaching institutes generally focus more on exam preparation.

Re-evaluation Adds Two Marks

Nandika Gupta had initially scored 99.6% in the Class 10 board examination. However, after receiving her answer sheets, she noticed that marks may have been deducted incorrectly in English and Science.

After discussing the issue with her teachers, Nandika applied for re-evaluation. Following the review process, she gained one additional mark each in English and Science. The two extra marks helped her achieve a perfect 100% score in the Class 10 board exam.

Nandika Chooses Humanities for Class 11

The minister appreciated the efforts of Sagar Public School in providing quality education and supporting the overall development of students.

Nandika’s achievement has been credited to her consistent efforts, support from her parents and guidance from teachers. She has now opted for Humanities in Class 11, and her success story is expected to inspire other students preparing for board examinations to work hard and stay focused on their goals.