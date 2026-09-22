Bhopal Girl Nandika Turns 99.6% Into Perfect 100% After CBSE Re-Evaluation | FP photo

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): For most students, scoring 99.6 per cent in Class 10 would be a reason to celebrate. For Bhopal’s Nandika Gupta, however, it left her wondering if she had received every mark she deserved.

A Class 10 student of CBSE, Nandika initially scored 99.6 per cent in the board examination. After the result of the second board examination was declared in August, she applied for copies of her answer sheets.

On checking them, she noticed what she believed were incorrect deductions in English and Science.

In English, she found that marks had been deducted for a multiple-choice question, while in Science too, she felt the marks awarded did not match the prescribed marking scheme.

After discussing the papers with her teacher, Nandika decided to challenge the evaluation and applied for re-evaluation.

A few days after the re-evaluation result was declared in September, Nandika’s marks increased by one each in English and Science. Those two additional marks took her score from 99.6 per cent to a perfect 100.

Nandika has now opted for Humanities in Class 11. While several students across the country have secured 100 per cent in CBSE Class 10, Nandika is among the very few from Madhya Pradesh to achieve the perfect score this year.