Ganesh Utsav 2026: Hanuman Ansh Playback Singer Sunil Lodhi Enthralls Bhopal With Viral Bhajan 'Maine Teri Hi Bharoase' | VIDEO

Sunil Lodhi Bhopal performance: Hanuman Ansh playback singer Sunil Lodhi enthralled the audience at Bhopal's famous Ganpati pandal Lal Bagh Ke Raja on Sunday. He sang his famous track from the movie, 'Maine Teri Hi Bharoase,' filling the air with devotion. recently he met the Chief Minister at Samatva Bhavan in Bhopal on September 3. During the meeting, Yadav praised Lodhi’s musical achievement and announced a ₹1 lakh honorarium for him. A huge crowd gathered at the pandal to watch Lodhi's performance. Video shows MLA Rameshwar Sharma, crowd of devotees cheering, clapping and swaying to the bhajans.

Notably, Lal Bagh Ke Raja pandal at Beema Kunj became a major attraction for devotees during the Ganesh festival. People from different parts of Bhopal reached the venue to seek blessings of Lord Ganesha and participate in the devotional programme. The gathering continued as devotees joined the celebrations and took part in the Ganesh pandal activities.

Sunil Lodhi bhajan performance VIDEO

Sunil Lodhi Bhopal performance was among the main highlights of the evening. Known for his viral bhajans and devotional music, Lodhi's performance attracted attention from devotees at the venue. As he performed devotional songs, people were seen enjoying the music and participating in the programme.

Sunil Lodhi has gained recognition through his devotional songs and social media performances.

He is particularly known for his popular Hanuman bhajan, which helped him reach a wider audience. His devotional music performance at religious and cultural programmes have further increased his popularity among devotees.

The presence of Sunil Lodhi added to the festive atmosphere at the Lal Bagh Ke Raja pandal, where devotees gathered to celebrate the Ganesh festival with faith and enthusiasm.