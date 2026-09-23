One Year After Exams, Barkatullah University Students Still Await Results | FP photo

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): More than a year after examinations were conducted, students of several courses at Barkatullah University are still waiting for their results. Students claim results of more than half the courses are yet to be declared, including BTech, BCA, MBA, BCom and BA LLB.

The university has outsourced result processing to Infinity Certification Service, which was awarded the tender for the entire process of generating results.

Students, however, have raised questions over both the prolonged delay and the quality of marksheets. Results of some semesters were released earlier but were followed by complaints of discrepancies.

How is the result processed?

After answer copies are evaluated at the university level, the marks are sent for digital processing. The agency involved in result processing converts the marks into the required CGPA/SGPA and grading format.

A Tabulation Register (TR) sheet is then prepared. It is the official record containing students' subject-wise marks, totals and final result status.

The data is subsequently converted into the digital result format, after which marksheets are generated and printed.

The university's official website also lists multiple tenders related to result processing, including a "Tender for Result Processing Work", indicating that the process involves an external service provider.

Students, however, are questioning both the delay and the quality of the final marksheets. Student leader Vikas Thakur alleged that the quality of printed marksheets has also deteriorated.

He said that three to four years ago, university marksheets were printed on better quality, more durable and water-resistant paper, whereas students are now receiving ordinary single-print sheets.

Discrepancies in a few results

While results of some semesters have been released, students have alleged discrepancies in them, adding to concerns over the university's examination and result processing system.

The issue has become more serious as the university recently received complaints of students being marked absent despite appearing for examinations, being awarded zero marks and having subjects they had not opted for added to their marksheets.

University-linked sources had claimed that discrepancies were suspected in around 30% of the results released and that nearly 10,000 complaints had been received.

Inquiry initiated, explanation sought

Assistant registrar Sunil Nayaknt said, "We have initiated an inquiry and sought an explanation from the agency involved in result processing."