Datia Transport Inspector Murder: Victim Inspector Arrived Bhopal 2 Days Ago; Accused Dies By Suicide At Short Distance From Crime Scene

Bhopal Crime News: A Transport Inspector posted in Datia was allegedly murdered in Bhopal, while the accused later died by suicide a short distance from the crime scene, police said on Monday.

Additional Police Commissioner Shailendra Singh Chauhan said a woman had reported that her housemate, who was posted as a Transport Inspector in Datia, had been murdered. The official had arrived in Bhopal from Datia two days before the incident.

" A woman reported that her housemate — who was posted as a Transport Inspector in Datia and had arrived in Bhopal from there just two days ago — had been murdered. Upon reaching the scene, the police discovered that the accused had also committed suicide a short distance away." Chauhan said.

Datia Transport Inspector Murder at Bhopal room

#WATCH Bhopal, Madhya Pradesh | Additional Police Commissioner Shailendra Singh Chauhan says, "A woman reported that her housemate—who was posted as a Transport Inspector in Datia and had arrived in Bhopal from there just two days ago—had been murdered. Upon reaching the scene,… pic.twitter.com/XMFFhP4bkk — ANI (@ANI) September 22, 2026

Bhopal Police Investigation

Police have registered a case and initiated further investigation to ascertain the circumstances surrounding the incident.

The two individuals were known to each other for around seven to eight years, according to the police.

Further details are awaited in Transport Inspector Murder Case