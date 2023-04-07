Hanuman Janmotsav celebrated: Thousands throng temples, Ranjeet Hanuman decked up like Tirupati

Ranjeet Hanuman was decked up like Tirupati Balaji on the occasion of Hanuman Jayanti. There were long queues of devotees at the temple |

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): The city celebrated Hanuman Janmotsav with fervour on Thursday as large number of devotees thronged Lord Hanuman temples since early morning to offer prayers.

The celebrations that started at around 6 am, continued throughout the day.

A long queue of devotees stood outside temples, mainly Ranjeet Hanuman Temple, Veer Alija Sarkar Hanuman Temple, Subhash Chowk Hanuman Temple, Pitra Parvat, and others.

Devotees were reciting Hanuman Chalisa at temples and houses along with prayers to the Lord to maintain peace across the world and to end the ongoing war between Russia-Ukraine.

Lord Hanuman, also known as Maruti Nandan, Pawanputra, Kesari Nandan and Bajrang Bali, was born on this day. According to Hindu beliefs, Lord Hanuman symbolises energy and strength, and people worship him to ward off all evil.

The day is observed during the month of Chaitra on a full moon day, which usually falls in April.

At Ranjeet Hanuman, Kankad Aarti was performed at 6 am in the temple. The temple was decorated on the south Indian theme of ‘Anjaneya Kottaram’ and Lord Hanuman was giving darshan to the devotees as ‘Tirupati Balaji’.

Ranjeet Hanuman temple priest Dipesh Vyas said, “The temple was decorated on the theme of ‘Anjaneya Kottaram’ and Lord Hanuman was also decorated as Balaji. People involved in managing the crowd also wore south Indian dress.”

He said devotees were served water and sharbat and coolers were installed to give respite from hot weather.

Over 3 lakh devotees visited the temple throughout the day on Thursday, Vyas said.