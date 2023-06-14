Haj, Umrah Booking Racket Busted, 2 Held From Mumbai 

Representative Image

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): City crime branch arrested two persons from Mumbai for duping people on the pretext of Haj and Umrah, an official said on Tuesday. The accused have duped a man from the city of Rs 50 lakh on the pretext of flight for Umrah and return ticket from Jeddah in Saudi Arabia to Mumbai.

According to a crime branch officer, Tanveer, who runs a tour and travel agency in the city had lodged a complaint that some unidentified persons who posed as agency owners of a tour and travel company in Delhi contacted him and said that they could arrange for flight tickets for Haj and Umrah at cheap rates. Taken in by their smooth talk the victim deposited Rs 50 lakh in their bank account. The complainant informed the police that the accused later cancelled his flight booking but did not return his money.

A case under sections 419, 420 and 109 of the IPC and 66-D of the IT Act was registered against unidentified persons.

During the investigation, the crime branch managed to gather information about the accused and arrested them from Mumbai. The accused have been identified as Muzakkir Khan and Saif Khan of Badaun in UP.

The accused informed the police that they had contacted the complainant and the complainant had sent Rs 50 lakh to the bank account given by the accused.

The accused allegedly confessed to having duped other people too. They informed the officers that they had taken Rs 10.24 lakh from one Tanveer of Kolkata on the pretext of Umrah. Later, they duped Jave of Devariya in UP of Rs 25.5 lakh for Visa, Rs 3 lakh were taken from Amir of Basauli in UP, Rs 2.5 lakh were taken by the accused from one Haji Shamim on the pretext of providing Visa and Rs 1 lakh were taken from one Farid of Badaun on the pretext of Visa. Thus, the accused have duped many people. The crime branch officials are investigating the case further.