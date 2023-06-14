Indore: Yazdani Baba Offers Chadar For Country's Prosperity

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): The holy shrine of Hazrat Niyaz Ali Naqshbandi Sarkar on MG Road was visited by hundreds of people who offered Chadar and Aqeedat flowers as a symbol of devotion. The whole atmosphere was fragrant with the smell of frankincense and perfume. As soon as Hazrat Mir Mujtaba Yazdani arrived with his convoy to present the chadar, which he brought from Hyderabad, the city of Nawabs, the atmosphere resounded with fervent chants of Allahu Akbar.

Every year during Urs under the leadership of Mir Mujtaba Yazdani Baba of Hyderabad, the Muslim community presents the traditional Chadar Sharif. Since 1982, Yazdani Baba Saheb has been appearing with his followers from Hyderabad, the city of Nawabs, with the traditional Chadar Sharif. The annual Urs witnesses the presence of notable figures such as city Qazi Dr. Ishrat Ali, Mufti-e-Malwa Maulana Noorulhaq Noori, Mohammad Anees Khan and numerous others, who are accompanied by their followers and reverently offer prayers for the well-being of the country and its people. Throughout the event, participants display utmost respect and devotion while seeking the blessings of the divine.