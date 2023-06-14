 Indore: Yazdani Baba Offers Chadar For Country's Prosperity
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndoreIndore: Yazdani Baba Offers Chadar For Country's Prosperity

Indore: Yazdani Baba Offers Chadar For Country's Prosperity

The whole atmosphere was fragrant with the smell of frankincense and perfume.

Staff ReporterUpdated: Wednesday, June 14, 2023, 07:39 AM IST
article-image

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): The holy shrine of Hazrat Niyaz Ali Naqshbandi Sarkar on MG Road was visited by hundreds of people who offered Chadar and Aqeedat flowers as a symbol of devotion. The whole atmosphere was fragrant with the smell of frankincense and perfume. As soon as Hazrat Mir Mujtaba Yazdani arrived with his convoy to present the chadar, which he brought from Hyderabad, the city of Nawabs, the atmosphere resounded with fervent chants of Allahu Akbar. 

Every year during Urs under the leadership of Mir Mujtaba Yazdani Baba of Hyderabad, the Muslim community presents the traditional Chadar Sharif. Since 1982, Yazdani Baba Saheb has been appearing with his followers from Hyderabad, the city of Nawabs, with the traditional Chadar Sharif. The annual Urs witnesses the presence of notable figures such as city Qazi Dr. Ishrat Ali, Mufti-e-Malwa Maulana Noorulhaq Noori, Mohammad Anees Khan and numerous others, who are accompanied by their followers and reverently offer prayers for the well-being of the country and its people. Throughout the event, participants display utmost respect and devotion while seeking the blessings of the divine.

Read Also
Indore: BSF Men Learn About Drug Abuse, Illicit Trafficking From NCB
article-image

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here.  To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Follow us on
ADVERTISEMENT

RECENT STORIES

Indore: Two Scooterists Try To Rob Iron Trader At Gunpoint, Fail

Indore: Two Scooterists Try To Rob Iron Trader At Gunpoint, Fail

Indore: Conmen Dupe 3 People Of Rs 4L In Separate Incidents  

Indore: Conmen Dupe 3 People Of Rs 4L In Separate Incidents  

Indore: On-The-Run Accused Arrested 

Indore: On-The-Run Accused Arrested 

Haj, Umrah Booking Racket Busted, 2 Held From Mumbai 

Haj, Umrah Booking Racket Busted, 2 Held From Mumbai 

Indore: 2 Booked For Throwing Liquor Bottle In Religious Place

Indore: 2 Booked For Throwing Liquor Bottle In Religious Place