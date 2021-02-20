GUNA: Woman delivers baby at gate of locked sub health centre: Incharge terminated, auxiliary nurse midwife suspended

Guna (Madhya Pradesh): Guna district administration has terminated Pagara community sub health centre incharge Pushpa Dahinkar and suspended an auxiliary nurse midwife (ANM) Shashi Namdev on Friday. Besides, district collector Kumar Purushottam issued notice for taking disciplinary action against district health officer incharge Dr Sarojini Baig and has proposed a departmental enquiry against her.

On February 14, Priyanka Jatav, a pregnant woman, visited Pagara sub health centre for delivery but found it locked. No doctors, ANMs were available. Priyanka Jatav delivered the baby at the gate of the sub health centre. After receiving complaint, collector took action.

He said that it was Sunday but health workers were supposed to be on duty as decided. The matter was investigated by joint collector Sanjeev Keshav Pandey who found the charges to be true.