Updated on: Wednesday, January 19, 2022, 10:32 PM IST

Guna: Two operators of fair price shops booked

An inspection team found 513 quintals of wheat, 248 quintals of rice, two quintals of sugar and eight kilograms of salt missing from the stock at the store.
FP News Service
Guna (Madhya Pradesh): Superintendent of Police Rajiv Kumar Mishra booked two operators of fair price shops for alleged negligence and irregularities in food distribution work.

District supply officer SV Jain said that the duo were selling the ration meant for public distribution, in market instead of giving it to the beneficiaries. An inspection team found 513 quintal of wheat, 248 quintal of rice, two quintal of sugar and eight kilogram of salt missing from the stock at the store.

Myana police have registered a case against the trader Virendra Dhakad and Neetu Srivastava accused for non-distribution of ration and kerosene to the consumers for six months and other irregularities.

The inspection in Tinsai fair price shop revealed that the trader fail to distribute over four quintal of wheat, 32 kg of sugar and 58 quintal of rice, meant for ration.

Published on: Wednesday, January 19, 2022, 10:32 PM IST
