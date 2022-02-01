Guna: Three arrested for duping woman of cash, jewellery worth Rs 2.25 lakh

Guna (Madhya Pradesh): In a recent incident, Guna police arrested three persons who duped a 65-year-old woman of Rs 2.25 lakh on pretext of treating his ailing son. They took away Rs 85,000 and gold jewellery worth Rs 1.4 lakh from her.

Guna Kotwali police station incharge Madan Mohan Malviya said those arrested have been identified as Mohammed Salim, 46, and Roshan Ali, both residents of Patel Nagar, Raibareli and Moharram Ali, 52, a resident of Kundanganj, Raibareli, Uttar Pradesh.

Police recovered booty worth Rs 5 lakh from them. Sixty five-year-old Pushpa, wife of Brijmohan Gupta, a resident of Talaiya Mohalla in Guna, had lodged complaint with Kotwali police station on January 29. On January 26, when she was going back home from Khyavada Chauraha Mata Temple, a person approached her and told her that a Maharaji (man with power to perform miracles) had visited the city. As her mother's health was poor, she decided to take her mother to Maharajís place hoping that some miracle will happen.

Maharaj gave her something written in a paper and asked to keep it. The same person asked Pushpa to visit Maharaj for cure of his ailing son.

Pushpa visited Maharaj who alleged to have hypnotised her and duped her of jewellery and money. After she realised what happened, she lodged a complaint on January 29. Taking cognisance, Kotwali police stepped up search and arrested accused trio.

Published on: Tuesday, February 01, 2022, 09:51 PM IST