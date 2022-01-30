Guna: Sand-laden tractors seized during raid against illegal mining

Guna (Madhya Pradesh): As a part of a crackdown on illegal mining, a joint team of police and local administration led by district magistrate Frank Noble conducted a raid near Shahrokh village in Guna district on Saturday. The team seized four tractor-trolleys engaged in transporting sand mined illegally.

According to tehsildar Sandip Shrivastava, a few people are into illegal sand mining and transportation in the area. Upon receiving information that sand was being illegally smuggled, police along with a team of tehsildar intercepted four sand-laden tractor-trolleys used in the transportation of illegally mined sand and impounded the vehicles.

A criminal case under relevant sections of the IPC was registered at Aaron police station against miscreants. Further investigation is underway.

Published on: Sunday, January 30, 2022, 10:50 PM IST