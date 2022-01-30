Bhopal: 11th Bhishma Sahni Smriti Natya Samaroh from February 4

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Karavan Theatre Group, Bhopal is going to organise a three-day ‘11th Bhishma Sahni Smriti Natya Samaroh,’ at the auditorium of Rajshree Little Ballet Troupe in the city from February 4.

The event will begin with a play ‘Yahudi ki Ladki,’ written by Agha Hashra Kashmiri and directed by Obedullah Khan.

Scripted by Akhtar Ali and directed by Ajay Keshri, a play ‘Mohabbat ke Side Effect’ will be staged on February 5. A play ‘Doctor Aaap Bhi!,’ written by Ajit Dalwi and directed by Mohammed Nazeer Qureshi will be staged on February 6.

Secretary of Karavan Theatre Group Nazeer Qureshi says that they are going to organise a felicitation ceremony on the concluding-day of the event i.e. on February 6 for the first time. Writer and theatre actor Bhanumati Singh will be feted with ‘1st Bhishma Samman’.

The event is being organised in association with the ministry of culture, government of India. He urged the audience to follow corona-protection norms while watching the plays.

Bhisham Sahni was a writer, playwright in Hindi and an actor, most famous for his novel and television screenplay Tamas ("Darkness, Ignorance"), a powerful and passionate account of the Partition of India. He was awarded the Padma Bhushan for literature in 1998, and Sahitya Akademi Fellowship in 2002. He was the younger brother of the Hindi film actor, Balraj Sahni.

