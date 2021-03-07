Guna: Road uprooted in residential colony laid without permission for land diversion

Guna (Madhya Pradesh): The road built in the colony laid by a local coloniser was uprooted here on Saturday under the special campaign being run in the district against the land mafia and unauthorised colonisers.

Tehsildar Sandeep Shrivastav said action was taken place in survey number 81 in the city in the colony of Jagdish Kushwah. He said Kushwah did not obtain permission for land diversion. “Nor did he get the map approved. He sold the plots without providing basic amenities. This has been mentioned in complaints against the coloniser,” Shrivastav added.

The complainants alleged that the agricultural land was sold after converting it into plots. On finding the complaint true, the road there was uprooted.