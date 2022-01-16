Guna: Pradyuman Singh appeals denizens to strictly follow corona norms

Guna (Madhya Pradesh): In the wake of the possible third wave of Covid-19, State energy minister Pradyuman Singh Tomar held a meet of crisis management in collectorate late on Friday.

Tomar said that politeness has been his weakness and he has no intent to interfere in departmental works. He appealed the residents to strictly follow the corona guidelines.

Tomar directed the police to manage crowd at liquor shops, parks among other places. He directed that Ayushman card holders should get treatment at government and private hospitals on.

He directed the officials to ensure availability of rations. Tomar assured that CT scan machine will be made available at the District Hospital and staff will be recruited soon.

Joint collector Sanjeev Keshav Pandey provided information about the vaccination work being done in the district. Collector Noble told Tomar that public representatives will distribute masks during a drive slated to be held on Monday. Ex-MLA Mamta Meena expressed the need for testing of people travelling from bordering states including Rajasthan.

Minister was irked at absentee officers and directed to serve a notice to them.

BJP district president Gajendra Singh Sikarwar, MLA Gopilal Jatav, collector Frank Noble, SP Rajiv Kumar Mishra along with other officials took part in the meet through video conferencing.

ALSO READ Bhopal: Farmers to get 25 percent advance claim amount besides assistance amount

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement

Published on: Sunday, January 16, 2022, 10:44 PM IST