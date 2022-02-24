Guna: Panchayat secretary caught red-handed while accepting bribe

Guna (Madhya Pradesh): A panchayat secretary was caught red-handed while accepting bribe from a contractor for laying the pipeline under the Jal jeewan Mission here at Gopalpura Kataiya village of Guna district on Thursday.

As per the information, Dev Narayan Sharma, Panchayat secretary of Gopal Pura Kataiya Village, had asked the contractor to pay him Rs 50,000 (5% of the bill) for laying pipes under the Jal Jeewan Mission and had ultimately settled for Rs 40,000 after negotiations. The contractor approached Lokayukta Gwalior, who laid a trap and caught the official while accepting the bribe near Hanumam Square on Thursday. Lokayukta team has registered a case under the Prevention of Corruption Act and also arrested the accused in this regard.

Published on: Thursday, February 24, 2022, 11:20 PM IST