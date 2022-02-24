Four participants of IIM Indore receive prestigious Aditya Birla Scholarship

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Adding laurels to the institute, four participants of IIM Indore have been named the ‘Aditya Birla Scholar,’ Class of 2021-22. Abhinav Palaparthy, R. Gokul, Burhan Ashraf, and Shamayeta Chowdhury have been selected from among the 340 applications received from across the nation. All the participants are from PGP 2021-23 batch. Each Aditya Birla Scholar will receive a scholarship amount of Rs. 1,75,000 per annum.

Prof. Himanshu Rai, Director, IIM Indore, congratulated the scholarship awardees for their outstanding achievement. ‘I am delighted to share that out of the 15 scholarships, four of the scholarships have been received by our participants. This is the first time four of our participants have been named the ‘Aditya Birla Scholars’ in the same year. This reflects our vision to offer a contextually relevant, robustly designed curriculum that imbibes in our participants the skills and capabilities to become socially conscious leaders, managers, and entrepreneurs’, he said. After a rigorous selection process, our four participants have been awarded the scholarship this year. Since 2015, IIM Indore participants have been getting selected for the coveted Aditya Birla Scholarship. We look forward to providing world-class academics to our participants, that helps them grow both at a professional and personal level and develops them into skilled and efficient managers as they graduate’, he added.

Dr. Pragnya Ram, Group Executive President – CSR, Legacy Documentation & Archives, mentioned in his email that the jury had selected the ‘best of the best.’ ‘Of the 340 applications received, our evaluation team found 105 students with potential. In the management stream, in the final analyses, 35 students were shortlisted, of which 15 students have been named as Aditya Birla Scholars’, he said. ‘Heartiest congratulations to all of them,’ he added.

The top 20 students were invited to apply through the Deans of the respective institutes and were then taken through a two-way selection process. 160 applications from IIMs/XLRI/FMS and other B-schools were evaluated. Of these, 36 students were shortlisted by an apex board for the Aditya Birla Scholarship Programme comprising Mr. Kumar Mangalam Birla, Chairman; Mrs. Rajashreeji Birla, Patron; Dr. Santrupt Misra; Mr. Ashok Gupta; and Mr. Khozem Mirza. Out of the selected students, 15 have been awarded the scholarship, which covers a part of the academic fees of the first and second years.

Instituted in 1999, the Aditya Birla Scholarships provide an excellent opportunity for Scholars to learn through networking with the conglomerate.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement

Published on: Thursday, February 24, 2022, 02:29 PM IST