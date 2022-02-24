Indore: Leopard found dead, poaching suspected

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Body of a leopard was found at Janapav in Indore Forest division on Thursday morning, a forest official said.

This is the third death of a leopard in the Indore Forest Division in the past few months.

Some body parts including nails and whiskers were found missing, leading to speculation of poaching, the officials added.

According to another forest official, some villagers went to Manpur forest range to graze their goats and spotted the carcass of the feline.

They, subsequently, informed forest officials.

Acting on information, a team of forest officials rushed the spot and started a probe into the matter.

Sources said State Tiger Strike Force (STSF), with help of a dog squad, have detained three persons and interrogated them.

Chief Conservator of Forest (CCF) HS Mohanta and divisional forest officer (DFO) Narendra Pandwa also reached the spot and instructed STSF to complete the probe on time.

Meanwhile, forest officials of Manpur Forest range performed the last rites of the leopard.

Forest Department’s sources said that the leopard had killed a goat on Saturday. It is believed that villagers beat the leopard to death, the sources added.

According to the doctor, who carried out the autopsy, the leopard died three days ago.

