Guna: Orphan student allowed to give exam despite not being able to pay fees

Guna (Madhya Pradesh): An orphan student who lost his parents to Covid19 has been allowed to sit in the board examinations despite not being able to pay fees after the matter was redressed in a public hearing here in Guna.

Collector Frank Noble also accepted the demand to disburse Rs 50,000 ex-gratia and Rs 5,000 per month as financial aid for children who lost their parents to Covid-19.

As per the details, applicant Daksha Kumar Jha, a student of Modern School in Guna, claimed during a public hearing that he was not allowed to sit in the board exams by the school management due to non-payment of fees. He added that he couldnít submit fess over financial vows as both parents died due to Covid19.

On this, Collector Noble issued instructions to resolve the issue at the earliest. Following the instructions, an officer enabled the issuance of the enrollment number to the student after discussing the matter with the school management and finally, he will now be able to give his board exam.

ALSO READ Former Bhopal collector gets praise from NITI Aayog CEO on his book

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement

Published on: Friday, February 25, 2022, 09:59 PM IST