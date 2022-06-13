Guna: Now, counting of votes at the polling station after voting, orders EC

Pic for representation

Guna (Madhya Pradesh): The Election Commission (EC) informed that the ballot papers will be counted at the polling station immediately after voting during this Panchayat election. Now the candidate will not have to wait for a long period to know the verdict.

As per EC, this decision could be amended in extreme circumstances. During this, if the presiding officer feels that counting votes on the spot will create any dispute, he can refuse it by consulting senior officials.

Also, till now 14,000 registers were used to obtain the signatures during the election. This time, EC had issued an order that the signature of voters will be taken on the counter file of the ballot paper rather than the 14 (K) register.

Notably, this time elections will be conducted through ballot papers. In this, white-colored paper for Panch, blue for Sarpanch, yellow for district members, and pink for district panchayat members are allotted for elections.