Guna: Illegal construction of poachers who killed cops razed

Guna (Madhya Pradesh): A revenue team accompanied by the police on Sunday bulldozed illegal constructions belonging to poachers who killed police officials late on Friday night as per the direction of district collector Frank Noble.

Three police personnel were shot dead by blackbuck and peacock poachers in Saga Barkheda village in Guna district. The incident occurred under the jurisdiction of Aron police station when the policemen had gone to nab the poachers on receiving a tip-off. It was revealed that poachers, who were armed with guns, opened fire at the police team when police confronted them.

Later, police laid siege to Vidhoriya Village and raided houses of the suspects. The body of a suspect named Naushad’ was found inside the house. Other suspects from the village have been taken into custody for further investigation.

Published on: Sunday, May 15, 2022, 10:59 PM IST