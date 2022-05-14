Indore: Ansal Township residents sweat it out with no power, untreated water

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Even as the heat wave shows no signs of abating this season, residents of Ansal Township are sweating it out as they not only get untreated water, but are also not provided electricity regularly. The Narmada connection has not been provided to the society yet and residents claim they have appealed to Indore Municipal Corporation (IMC), as well as their coloniser, but all efforts have been in vain. No supply of water by the government authorities has made them depend on bore-well and private sources to quench their thirst this summer.

Sadanand Sinha, a resident of Ansal Township, said, “The water which is supplied to our houses isn’t treated. We get a supply of hard water directly and the hard minerals in the water make it unsafe for use. As an old man, I’ve been prescribed by my doctor to use normal treated water, but we only get untreated water.”

“The pipeline supplying water to the households in the colony has gradually corroded and no regular maintenance is done. The main reason for this could be that untreated water runs through the line, but the issue remains unresolved,” said Ajay Kumar Khatri, another resident of the township.

Electric supply

The residents also face major problems with electric supply, as power cuts are frequent and abrupt. Tushar Shrivastava, a resident, said, “As the heat increases, our dependence on electrical appliances, such as fans, coolers and ACs is also increasing. But power cuts are so frequent that we get no relief. Load shifting is a major issue these days, due to which supply is infrequent.”

Many other residents claim that their appliances have got damaged due to the electrical fluctuations. Sinha said, “My electric meter board was burnt out due to these electrical fluctuations.” Appeals have been made to the managing authorities of the society, but no actions have been taken in recent days.

Private security

Even though security is provided to the residents, they claim that, in case of emergency, no rapid action is undertaken. Anil Verma, a resident said, “The management has provided guards, but their number is insufficient to protect the township as a whole. A few burglaries have also happened.”

Residents have written the association and department concerning their security and have demanded regular police patrolling.

No association

As there is no formal association that could answer the issues concerning the society, residents face problems as no one takes responsibility for maintaining the township. Sinha said the builder had not yet given possession of the township to the residents and this was a major cause that the township did not have an association yet.

‘No road management’

‘The roads have been constructed properly, but no management of these roads has resulted in major cracks near the clubhouse, which might cause accidents’

— Sadanand Sinha, resident, Ansal Township

‘Hard water a concern’

‘Hard water supply is a major issue. The Narmada water connection hasn’t yet been provided and we suffer from water shortage during the three peak months of summer’

— Ajay Kumar Khatri, resident, Ansal Township

‘Frequent power cuts’

‘There’s no proper supply of electricity and frequent power cuts make it all the more difficult for residents to bear the scorching heat. Fluctuations are experienced due to load shifting, affecting our appliances’

— Tushar Shrivastava, resident, Ansal Township

‘Management absent’

‘Absence of management authorities leaves issues hanging unattended’

— Anil Verma, resident, Ansal Township

(Contributed by: Raginee Chaurey)

Published on: Saturday, May 14, 2022, 11:23 PM IST