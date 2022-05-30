Guna: Health Department all set to prevent fourth wave of COVID-19

Representative Image

Guna (Madhya Pradesh): The Health Department (HD) has started the vaccination process to avoid the fourth wave of COVID-19 in the district. They aimed for 100 per cent vaccination in the coming seven days.

BJP district vaccination in-charge Vikas Jain Nakhrali said that over 22,400 people in the area hadn't received booster doses. On the other hand, free vaccination was only provided to front line workers, health care workers and citizens above 60 years of age for the time being.

A regular basis message has been sent to the people who have yet not received their boosters. Along with this, the centre of booster dose has also been increased in the city.

Now, apart from old centres like Red Cross Bhawan and others, beneficiaries will receive second doses and boosters at the newly made Urban PHC and Sanjeevani Clinic too.

Only one centre has been made for the children of 12 to 14 years and 15 to 18 years of age groups. They can get their first and second doses of Corbevex and Covexin at Government Higher Secondary School number 2 near Jai Stambh intersection, Guna, Jain added.

The HD has completed the vaccination process of over 19.9L people till date in which 10.4L people were vaccinated with the first dose and the rest with both.

