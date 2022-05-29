Madhya Pradesh: Prez inaugurates effluent treatment plant at Guna dist hospital

Guna (Madhya Pradesh): President Ram Nath Kovind arrived in Bhopal on Friday on a three-day visit during which he laid foundation stones for a number of health projects. One of these was the

10 Kld Effluent Treatment Plant (ETP) at the district hospital at a total cost of Rs 34 L which was inaugurated by the President virtually.

The President performed the bhoomi poojan of 8 urban health institution buildings, costing 154.78 crore and also dedicated newly constructed buildings of four health institutions, for Rs 72.03 Crore at Motilal Nehru Stadium in Bhopal on Saturday, in the presence of CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan and Governor Mangubhai Patel.

The event was telecasted live here at Redcross Bhawan in District Hospital premises in Guna. Chief guest MLA Gopilal Jatav along with party workers commenced the event by igniting a lamp.

On this occasion, former BJP district president Harisingh Yadav, district vice-president Ravinder Singh Raghuvanshi, BJP district media in-charge Vikas Jain Nakhrali, and divisional president Raju Yadav were prominently present. This plant would be helpful in removing organic compounds and effluents from water and later the water could be used for cleaning, gardening and other purposes.

Chief medical and health officer Raj Kumar Rishiswar, civil surgeon Dr Harsh Vardhan Jain, health officer Dr P Bunkar, Satyendra Raghuvanshi, Satyendra Sharma, district CPHC advisor along with concerned health department officials also attended the event.

