Guna: Government land worth Rs 20 lakh freed from encroachers

Guna (Madhya Pradesh): An administrative team led by sub-divisional officer Virendra Singh removed encroachment from government land measuring 0.048 hectares, worth Rs 20 lakh in Sakhatpur village, located 6 km away from Guna district headquarter.

Guna tehsildar Siddharth Bhushan Sharma told that the patwari of Guna tehsil reported the encroachment on survey no. 8/1. The land was encroached by Mahadev Kevat, a resident of Sakhatpur village. During the course of the investigation, it was revealed that the encroacher is a listed criminal and has already been booked under various sections at Sakhatpur Police Station, Guna. Taking cognisance of the matter, a team led by sub-divisional officer Virendra Singh and others rushed to the spot and demolished an illegal structure and took possession of the land.

The action was carried out under the direction of district collector Frank Noble and superintendent of police Rajiv Kumar Mishra, additional collector Aditya Singh, and additional superintendent of Police Vinod Singh. Such actions would continue against the land mafia, goons and anti-social elements.

ALSO READ Indore: Three persons killed after being hit by speeding truck in Betma

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement

Published on: Monday, May 02, 2022, 11:00 PM IST