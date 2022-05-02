Indore: Three persons killed after being hit by speeding truck in Betma

Indore (Madhya Person): Three people were killed and two persons got critically injured after a speeding truck hit them in the Betma locality, Indore on Sunday evening. The police seized the truck and detained the accused driver.

Betma police station in charge Sanjay Sharma said that the incident occurred near Choudhary Dhaba on Ghatabillod Road at around 7 pm. Kishore Bagri (30), a resident of Rau, Vikram, Mahesh, Rajkumar and one of their acquaintances were waiting for a bus when a recklessly driven truck hit them.

Following which Kishore died on the spot and two others died during treatment in a city hospital. The condition of two others was also stated to be critical.

Police said that all the people were employed somewhere in the area and they were waiting for a bus to reach their homes after their job.

Besides, the speeding truck hit two other cars parked there. The police, however, seized the truck and the medical examination of the truck driver was being done as it was suspected that the driver was in an inebriated state.

In another road accident, a youth named Gopal (30), a resident of Gandhi Nagar area was killed. Police said that he was hit by a vehicle in Dilip Nagar area and he was rushed to the hospital but he could not be saved.

