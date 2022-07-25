e-Paper Get App

Guna: Electoral dispute arises during deputy sarpanch election

Updated: Monday, July 25, 2022, 05:35 PM IST
Representative photo | Wikimedia Commons

Guna (Madhya Pradesh): A major electoral dispute took place between two candidates contesting for the post of Deputy Sarpanch at Chippon village located near the Bajrangarh police station area, Guna.

Aggrieved supporters in large numbers from both sides started pelting stones at the nearby houses and started attacking each other with sticks.

The police reached the spot and had to release tear gas to scatter the crowd and resolve the dispute.

Reportedly, amid the process of electing Deputy Sarpanch at Chippon village, two candidates Jata Dongar village resident Vikram Singh Yadav and Chippon village resident Ghanshyam Yadav fell into a verbal spat. However, none of them won.

The Bajrangarg police station in-charge Ram Sharma stated that no person was injured or has been arrested in the matter so far.

