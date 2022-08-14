Guna: Eat Right Fair organised on “Right food, better life” theme

Guna (Madhya Pradesh): In the series of programmes of Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav, a one-day ‘Eat Right Fair’ was organised on “Right food-Better life” theme by the Food Safety Administration at District Panchayat Vishram Bhawan, Ambedkar Square in Guna on Sunday. The fair was inaugurated jointly by MLA Gopilal Jatav and district panchayat president Arvind.

District Collector Frank Nobel, Superintendent of Police Pankaj Srivastava, Additional Collector Aditya Singh, Chief Executive Officer, District Panchayat, Vivek Raghuvanshi and other administrative officials marked their presence. They also took stock of local products by visiting the stalls set up at the fair. In a unique green initiative, chief guests were welcomed by giving plant saplings in a bid to increase green cover.

During this, people were made aware regarding food safety and right choice of food while adopting healthy eating habits to avoid diseases like malnutrition, heart disease, diabetes and others. The Food and Civil Supplies Department put up food stalls regarding food fortification in order to promote healthy living and consumption of safe and healthy foods.

Agriculture department displayed organic farming whereas the department of horticulture put up an exhibition describing the benefits of organic farming. The Women and Child Department promoted nutritious ways to curb malnutrition and stunting. FSA official Rajkumar Rhishwar proposed a vote of thanks at the end of the event.

Read Also Guna: National Fertilisers Limited records PBT of Rs 163 cr in June quarter