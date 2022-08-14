e-Paper Get App

Guna: National Fertilisers Limited records PBT of Rs 163 cr in June quarter

Fertiliser sales of the company in Q1 touched new heights of 15.58 lakh MT.

FP News ServiceUpdated: Sunday, August 14, 2022, 06:20 PM IST
Representative image |

Guna (Madhya Pradesh): National Fertilisers Limited has reported a profit before tax (PBT) of Rs 163 crore on a consolidated basis in Q1 of 2022-23 with the best-ever revenue of Rs 6454.65 crore. Other than fertilisers, the industrial products of the company also contributed significantly to its bottom line in Q1.

Fertiliser sales of the company in Q1 touched new heights of 15.58 lakh MT. The NFL also achieved the best-ever energy consumption in its plants. The overall capacity utilisation of urea production in Q1 was at 115.31 per cent.

With core strength in fertilisers and successful forays in seeds and agrochemicals, NFL is poised to enlarge its basket of products. The company plans to expand the capacities of industrial products and agrochemicals. NFL also plans to venture into new areas of water-soluble fertilisers, nano urea, diesel exhaust fluid (DEF) etc.

