Guna: DRM inspects Bina-Guna-Vijaypur rail section

Guna (Madhya Pradesh): Divisional Railway Manager Saurabh Bandopadhyay accompanied by senior officials on Saturday undertook an inspection of Bina-Guna-Vijaypur rail section. He inspected the station on the route and took stock of the amenities and facilities provided at these stations and the ongoing developmental activities on that section. DRM checked the cleanliness and necessary instructions were given for betterment at the Bina railway station.

He conducted an inspection of the railway track, tunnels, bridges, curves, level crossing and gauged the performance of the signal system. He also interacted with concerned officials to know their style of functioning, safety alertness and grievances.

The DRM also undertook stock of the 27.48 km doubling work between Kanjia to Pipraigaon. This double line will enable capacity enhancement with operational flexibility on the existing single-line network and save a lot of time. The DRM also held a meeting with the GM of the NFL at Vijaypur station. During the inspection drive, senior divisional operations manager Vivek Kumar, senior divisional engineer (north) Gaurav Mishra, senior divisional safety officer Ravindra Sharma, along with divisional railway manager and other supervisory staff were present.

Published on: Sunday, May 01, 2022, 10:46 PM IST