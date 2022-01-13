Guna: Cold war between Jyotiraditya Scindia, MP Yadav out in the open

Guna (Madhya Pradesh): The ongoing cold war between Union Civil Aviation Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia and member of Parliament KP Yadav over who will receive credit for the development work in the district has now become evident.

Yadav had defeated Scindia in the last Lok Sabha elections.

Taking cognisance of Scindia's proposal, the minister of forest and environment, Bhupendra Yadav has approved establishing tiger safari in Madhav National Park, Shivpuri.

KP Yadav has claimed in a press release recently that it was his idea to set up a tiger safari.

Scindia had been trying to bring the safari to Madhav National Park in Shivpuri for a long time.

Scindia expressed gratitude towards the minister and said that the tiger safari in Madhav National Park will boost tourism while generating new employment opportunities in Shivpuri. He said that the government is determined for holistic development of the region under the leadership and guidance of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

