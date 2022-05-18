Guna: Buddha jayanti celebrated with religious fervour

Guna (Madhya Pradesh): The 2589th birth anniversary of Gautam Buddha, also known as Buddha Purnima was celebrated with great religious fervour and much fanfare here at Pippal residence located at Pippal Ki Badi in Mahavirpura in Guna.

During this, guests emphasised on Buddha’s life history and fundamental preachings which include wisdom, kindness, patience, generosity and compassion were important virtues.

Budha’s teachings are relevant even today and are worth emulating

especially for achieving progress for society with welfare, peace and co-existence.

Principal HN Jatav, DP Golia, RK Dohre, SB Jatav, engineer JP Ahirwar among other were present as guests at the event. The event was conducted by Mukesh Pippal while programme co-ordinator GL Pippal proposed a vote of thanks at the end of the programme.

Published on: Wednesday, May 18, 2022, 10:42 PM IST