Guna: BJP to hold 'Vijay Sankalp' campaign to mark 8 years of Modi government

Guna (Madhya Pradesh): With an eye on the forthcoming local bodies elections, BJP is all set to 'Booth Vijay Sankalp Campaign' across the state on June 10.

To strengthen the organization and boost outreach activities to people, party workers have been told to work towards spreading information regarding various benefits of the state and center to the ordinary people as a door-to-door outreach exercise, marking eight successful years of Modi government ahead of the 2024 elections,” said district president Gajendra Singh Sikarwar.

Giving further information, the district in charge Sanjeev Kankar said that party workers will interact with ordinary citizens and beneficiaries of government welfare schemes to boost the party’s prospects. BJP will contest the polls on the plank of development and issues concerning people with the aim and principle to develop the state.

District media in charge Vikas Jain Nakhrali said that to steer the campaign, a Mandal level meeting was held, which was attended by scores of party workers. The meeting also discussed the programs for the government’s eighth-anniversary celebrations. The most significant of them will be communicating to the people about the effective implementation of welfare schemes for the poor and weaker sections.

