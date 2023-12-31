Guna Accident: Enforcement Agencies Step Up Action | FP Photo

Soyat Kalan (Madhya Pradesh): The police and transport department swung into action, following two recent devastating road accidents and conducted a special vehicle checking campaign in Soyat Kalan.

Taking swift action, on Friday, officials conducted a checking of several passenger buses operating in the city and surrounding areas.

Approximately 16 buses underwent scrutiny for vehicle permits, fitness, registration, pollution, and adherence to safety regulations.

Notably, at least 13 people were killed and 14 others sustained severe burn injuries as a bus caught fire after a collision with a dumper in Guna and another road accident in Agar Malwa district.

Action was initiated against four illegally operating passenger buses and fines totaling Rs 4,500 were imposed. Station in-charge Yashwant Rao Gaikwad, accompanied by his team was present.

Besides checking, private vehicles parked along the National Highway, illegal kiosks occupying footpaths, and encroachments by shopkeepers were also addressed. Officials instructed for their immediate removal and warned of legal repercussions if the encroachments persisted.