GST registration: No compromise on required documents

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Navneet Goyal, chief commissioner of the Central GST (CGST) of MP and Chhattisgarh, has said that no compromise can be made regarding the required documentation for the GST registration. He also assured that very soon the Appellate Tribunal of the GST would be set-up in the State.

Senior IRS officer said this while addressing the meeting of regional GST grievance redressal committee held virtually on Thursday. State GST commissioner, Lokesh Kumar Jatav, additional commissioner CGST Dinesh Bisen, additional commissioner, state GST, Tanvi Hooda and other top ranking officers were also present in the meeting.

Chief Commissioner CGST Goyal and the state GST Commissioner Jatav have seriously taken into account the problems, difficulties and suggestions presented in the meeting. They assured

that meaningful efforts will be made to find out the solutions of the problems presented in the meeting. These would be presented before the GST Council.

The members of the committee submitted their suggestion for improving the bottlenecks present in the GST regime. Goyal also took suggestion to increase the GST collection from the current level of around Rs 1.50 lakh cr. per month to Rs 2.00 lakh cr. or above.

Advocate Ashwin Lakhotia, who is also the president of MP Tax Law Bar Association, said GST was implemented in the country with the concept of ‘one nation, one market and one-tax’. That is, uniform tax-system can be operated in the entire country, but in the last 5 years, the GST law described provisions, rules and its implementation are beyond this sentiment. It was considered as an integrated-tax law system. Thus, the GST Council should ensure the basic objectives of GST and its simple implementation and remove many anomalies that exist, only then this indirect tax law system (GST) will be considered as a successful one.

CA Krishna Garg, suggested such commodities and services, wherein there are more changes of tax evasion should be considered in the reverse charge mechanism (RCM).

Tarun Vyas, Secretary of Association of industries of Madhya Pradesh, Ramesh Khandelwal, president of Ahilya Chamber of Commerce and Industry also presented their suggestions.